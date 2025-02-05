5 Tips To Stay Healthy During Washington Winters

We've had a pretty mild winter thus far in the Tri-Cities, but that is about to change. Some light snowfalls have hit twice already this week with more on the way. It's also the time when "the bug" works it way through schools, workplaces, places of worship, local watering holes, and any other place where a number of people gather.

Canva Canva loading...

I DESPISE being sick, so I'm always looking for ways to stave off whatever is going around. United Healthcare recently put out 5 health tips for cold weather. Some of the tips dispel some long held myths about getting sick, while others are suggestions for those who may be more susceptible to certain winter time illnesses.

It's Not The Cold That Makes You Sick

Even though some research links the flu bug surviving longer in colder weather, many other things play a role in you getting sick. The colder weather puts us in closer confines with other people and let's face it, human to human contact is the easiest way to get sick.

Get our free mobile app

If you above a certain age, or if you are immunocompromised, you might consider a flu shot if you're going to be around a lot of people a lot of the time. If you're over 60, an RSV shot can help stave off a respiratory infection. Eat healthy and add some extra vitamin C to your diet. Make sure you get enough sleep and even though the weather might not be the best, find ways to get some exercise in. Above all, wash your hands frequently.

Canva Canva loading...

Mythbuster: You Don't Lose Body Heat Solely Through Your Head

You could if that is the part of your body most exposed, but the truth is, whatever parts of your body are open to the elements will shed heat. The longer you are exposed to cold weather the better chance you have of developing hypothermia. It might surprise you to know, but the onset of hypothermia starts when your body temperature hits 95 degrees. Wearing clothing suited for the weather like hats, scarves, gloves, and multiple clothing layers will help maintain your body heat.

Be Aware of Seasonal Affective Disorder

More an more research is showing how much SAD can impact those that are susceptible. It's more than just the reduction in daylight hours that contributes to the winter time depression. Holiday stress, busier than normal schedules, increased spending for Thanksgiving and Christmas can all add up. If you're depressed and feel the need to talk to a professional...do so.

Some things that can help change disposition:

Get outside - cold weather always wakes me up and makes me feel more alive

Exercise more - get that blood flow going

Brighten your environment - let the sun shine in to your work or home when it is shining

Mindfulness - many people look for inner peace and use meditation or yoga to help their mood

Canva Canva loading...

If You're Freezing Cold DO NOT Take A Hot Shower or Bath

Instead of it having the desired result, it could have unintended consequences. Going from cold to hot that fast could cause a rapid drop in blood pressure. That could leads to dizziness or even fainting and losing consciousness. Do that in a shower and it probably won't turn out well. Gradually increase your body temperature by sitting in a warm room with a warm beverage.

Understand The Difference Between Having A Cold And Having The Flu

There are much, much different. First, they are two completely different viruses. A cold is much milder and usually is comprised of a runny (or stuffed up) nose, headache, cough, sore throat, watery eyes, and feeling more tired than usual. The common cold can be one of 200 different viruses with rhinovirus being the most common.

The flu is either Influenza A or B. It's also why there is a shot for the flu and not for the common cold. the flu is more contagious and is more common the colder it gets. Symptoms are worse than a cold as fever, chills, body aches, vomiting, and diarrhea accompany cold symptoms. Other than trying to avoid people with the flu, the flu shot is a way to help minimize the impact if you catch it.