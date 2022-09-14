Smoke Levels to Slowly Decrease Through the Week

Smoke levels in Chelan County have been steadily decreasing since Monday, with cooler temperatures coming this weekend.

Smoke levels are forecasted to drop down from Unhealthy to Unhealthy for sensitive groups and Moderate levels starting Wednesday.

Meteorologist Greg Koch says areas in Wenatchee have seen the most improvement in smoke levels.

However, the National Weather Service will be monitoring the fire activity near the White River and Irving Peak fires in Lake Wenatchee.

Due to fire activity in that region, areas in Leavenworth, Cashmere, and Wenatchee may be slower to improve in the next few days compared to other areas in North Central Washington.

The National Weather Service also forecasts that cooler temperatures within the 50-60 degree range will be coming in this weekend and should start feeling like Fall.