Shots Fired at BFT Transfer Center in Pasco

(Pasco, WA) — Pasco Police are investigating a shooting at the 22nd Ave Benton Franklin Transit Transfer Center. This went down just after 4:30pm when authorities say several gunshots were fired…no one was hit, but white pickup truck carrying several people sped off. One suspect tried fleeing from police and was caught in a nearby parking lot. Bullet casings were recovered at the scene and officers did find a firearm inside a dumpster north of the transit station, but it’s not clear whether that’s the same gun. 22nd from Sylvester was closed for a time and some bus routes were affected.