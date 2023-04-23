Seattle Mariners Win Game 2 Lose Game 3 vs St Louis Cardinals

Seattle Mariners Win Game 2 Lose Game 3 vs St Louis Cardinals

Getty Images

It was a busy weekend for the Seattle Mariners.

They hosted the St Louis Cardinals for a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Seattle Mariners Win Games 1 and 2, Drop Game 3 vs Cardinals

Seattle kicked off the three-game series with the Cardinals in fine fashion on Friday, picking up the victory and keeping that momentum going on Saturday for another W in game 2.

Sunday afternoon, however, was a different story and the Ms fell to the Cards 7-3.

Mariners Hit The Road for Three Series, Return Home to Seattle May 5

The Ms hit the trail for three, three-game series vs the Phillies, Blue Jays, and Athletics.

They return home on May 5th to host their AL West rival Houston Astros for a 3-game series.

Weekend at The Mariners House

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?

How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.
Filed Under: seattle mariners
Categories: feature
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA