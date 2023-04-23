Seattle Mariners Win Game 2 Lose Game 3 vs St Louis Cardinals
It was a busy weekend for the Seattle Mariners.
They hosted the St Louis Cardinals for a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle Mariners Win Games 1 and 2, Drop Game 3 vs Cardinals
Seattle kicked off the three-game series with the Cardinals in fine fashion on Friday, picking up the victory and keeping that momentum going on Saturday for another W in game 2.
Sunday afternoon, however, was a different story and the Ms fell to the Cards 7-3.
Mariners Hit The Road for Three Series, Return Home to Seattle May 5
The Ms hit the trail for three, three-game series vs the Phillies, Blue Jays, and Athletics.
They return home on May 5th to host their AL West rival Houston Astros for a 3-game series.
Weekend at The Mariners House
