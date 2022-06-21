SCOTUS Rules Against WA Law Protecting Hanford Workers

(Washington, DC) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is ruling against a 2018 Washington state law that protects workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation and other sites with nuclear waste. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the ruling will have little effect. That's because this year, the Washington Legislature passed a bill that addresses the federal government's challenges to the previous law. Democratic Governor Jay Inslee signed the bill. The new law makes sure the protections apply to all people, including state employees, who work at the site. The Biden Administration says it doesn't plan to challenge the new law.