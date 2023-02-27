Robbery Victim Blinded, Beaten Inside Walla Walla Apartment

(Walla Walla, WA) -- A 27-year-old man is okay after being robbed ambush style inside a Walla Walla apartment. This happened Friday when the victim was visiting a friend inside the home off 1600 Evergreen Street in Walla Walla. While the victim was there, someone put an item over the victim's head, and the victim was ordered to handover all his valuables.

attachment-Walla Walla Police loading...

The Walla Walla Police department says the man was then physically assaulted by another suspect. Still another suspect opened the door to the apartment and challenged the victim to try and leave without being harmed. The suspect was able to get away and call police. D’Sean Marks, 30, Nicholas Harvey, 35 both of Walla Walla, and Milton Freewater man, Michael Duenas, 34, wereand arrested at the scene after a short standoff with police. All three were booked in to the Walla Walla County Jail on charges of Kidnapping 1st, Robbery 1st, Assault 2nd, and Assault 4th. It's not clear what the motives are right now.

