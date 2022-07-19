Robbery, Assault Suspect Caught, One Still in Wind near Othello

Adams County Deputies have been busy the last 24 hours.

Warrants served, property searched following assault and robbery

Sometime during the late-night-early morning hours of Sunday into Monday, Adams County Deputies say an assault-robbery was reported near Othello.

They did not specifically say it occurred at the location they 'raided,' but later Monday afternoon a swarm of armed Deputies searched a home in the 2200 block of Rainier Road about a mile west of the Othello city limits.

Around 5:30 PM Monday, the ACSO announced one suspect had been captured, identified as 41-year-old Gloria Romero of Othello, facing 1st Degree Robbery and Assault and 2nd Degree theft.

The second suspect still being sought

However, another person involved is still being sought. 36-year-old Michael Joe Rocha is wanted on 1st Degree Assault and 1st and 2nd Degree Theft. Anyone who may know of his whereabouts, call the ACSO at (509)-659-1122. All leads can be anonymous.