Richland Restaurant-Bar Sued Over Violent January Assault

A lawsuit has been filed against a Richland restaurant-bar and its security team over a violent January assault.

Lee's Tahitian and security are named in the suit

The suit, filed in Benton County Superior Court, names the restaurant and the owner as well as Joe Brown aka Joe Hoff and Sean Birdine (according to court documents). They are listed as the security persons.

The suit alleges on January 22nd, 2022, the victim(s) identified as Nick and Monica Gamez, were severely beaten inside and outside the restaurant while security did nothing to stop it.

The suit says around 8:40 PM the victims joined some family members to celebrate a birthday party, and during the course of the evening, eventually, they were declined alcohol service by the bartender. After a second request was denied, the security members named in the suit asked Gamez and his party to leave.

The suit claims several 'DOES' (john does-apparently unidentified persons) interjected themselves into the situation and began to mock the victim and his party as they were leaving.

The suit claims Gamez and his party were attacked without warning by these other persons, and in the ensuing melee, security officers did nothing to stop it. The suit says the assault began inside the restaurant and continued on the sidewalk outside.

Nick Gamez was beaten and knocked to the ground suffering multiple injuries, which included a broken maxilla (facial bones around the nose) a closed fracture of a nasal bone, and hematomas (severe bruises) to his scalp and face. Several other members of his party were also slightly injured in the incident-all according to the lawsuit court papers.

The suit demands a jury trial to cover medical costs, legal fees as well as damage compensation.