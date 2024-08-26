The Retreat Fire, which began on July 23 in the Rimrock area of Washington, is currently 85% contained and has burned 45,601 acres as of August 19. According to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, most of the fire southwest of Naches is under control, though some areas and roads, including WDFW's Wildlife Creek Area and sites along the Tieton River and U.S. Highway 12, will remain closed until at least September 23 due to safety concerns. The closures impact activities such as rock climbing, hunting, scouting, and fishing, and will be reassessed after the expiration date.

US Highway 12

All evacuation orders were lifted on August 16, and US Highway 12 was reopened on August 17, although travelers should expect delays due to ongoing road repairs. A State of emergency was declared on July 25 to coordinate response efforts. The fire prompted evacuations in several areas, including Camp Ghormley, which had to relocate its summer camp attendees.

Incident Update Summary for Retreat Fire

Total Acres Burned: 45,601

45,601 Containment: 85%

85% Personnel: 228

Current Situation:

Firefighters have achieved significant containment.

Local agencies will resume command, with evacuation orders lifted and US 12 reopened.

Fire closures remain in effect; patrolling will continue for hot spots and safety.

Weather:

Cloudy with light showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler temperatures, high humidity, and light winds shifting to northwest.