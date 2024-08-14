Mass Resignation of Milton-Freewater Emergency Responders

In an unprecedented move, all career firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics serving the Milton-Freewater Valley Ambulance District have resigned as of 10 a.m. on August 13, 2024. The sudden departure, which took place without prior warning, has left the community in a state of uncertainty, although county officials assure residents that emergency services will continue.

The resignations were reportedly prompted by ongoing safety and ethical concerns within the department that management has allegedly failed to address. In a letter obtained from an unnamed source, the staff stated, "We believe that this is in the best interest of all staff and the community." The letter further outlined that the decision was made after careful consideration of the safety and well-being of both the emergency responders and the residents they serve.

Despite these concerns, Chief Rick Saager, a key figure in the district, expressed a different perspective on the situation. Saager suggested that the resignations were likely motivated by personal reasons, stating, "Yes, most of the paid staff stepped down as of 10 a.m. this morning. No warning was given that this was going to happen. They stated it was because of a harsh work environment and safety issues. We have determined it was most likely because of personal reasons."

Saager also confirmed that the district is actively seeking replacements, with interviews scheduled for two candidates tomorrow and one on Friday. He emphasized that the ambulance service remains operational and ready to respond to all 911 calls, adding, "Fire is not affected much as most medics were not firefighters."

