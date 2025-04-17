Listen Up! You DO NOT Have To Get A REAL ID In WA…Here’s Why

All you've heard since the beginning of the year is you HAVE to get a REAL ID by May 7th or you won't be able to fly, take an Amtrak train, or go into a number of federal facilities. Back in 2005, Congress passed the REAL ID Act to establish standards around the issuing of things like driver's licenses.

airplane

To get a REAL ID (also known as an Enhanced Driver's License) one of the things you must show is lawful status in the United States. That means U.S. citizens, as well as non-citizens who can prove they are in the country legally, are eligible to get one. There is one thing that isn't being mentioned though...you DON'T have to get a REAL ID or EDL.

Wait A Minute! Why Don't I Have To Get One?

First, have you tried getting an appointment to get an EDL in Washington State? I've been trying to get an appointment for weeks and this is what I get every time.

WA DOL Screenshot

"No Availability" is the common theme here. Makes it tough to get one if you can't make an appointment to get one, and with only three DOL offices in a 50mile radius from Kennewick...it gets even harder. So I decided to go another route which is just as valid as a REAL ID and, right now, a heck of a lot more convenient.

I'm Going Through The Federal Government Itself

I decided I can apply for an EDL at any time and once the mad rush ends I probably will. In the interim I'm getting a passport along with a passport card. I'm sure you're all aware of passport, but do you know about passport cards?

Dept. Of State Screenshot

Passport cards do the same exact thing REAL ID does. You can fly domestically, hop on an Amtrak, get access to federal facilities, and travel to a from Canada, Mexico, The Caribbean, and Bermuda. You can't fly internationally (REAL ID doesn't allow that either) so you would need the full on passport for that.

Here Is How You Get One

The Post Office is the starting point for passports and passport cards. You download the application and fill it out BEFORE scheduling your appointment. You'll need an official birth certificate (issue by the state where you were born), a photo ID, and either a blank check or enough cash to cover the cost as USPS doesn't card payments.

Pasco Post Office/Google Street View

You present all of that at your appointment, get your picture taken, and off it goes to the State Department. It can take under two weeks or around six weeks depending on processing time and special circumstances. In some cases you may not have to make an appointment. I found out that the main Post Office in Pasco will take walk in appointments Tuesday through Thursday from 2-3pm.

If this sounds more appealing to you, click here to get started.