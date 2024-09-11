Big Rate Hike Coming For Washington State Healthcare Exchange

There are three ways to get healthcare insurance in Washington State...through your employer, through Medicare and Apple Health (Medicaid) if you qualify, or through the Washington State Healthcare Exchange.

If you get your coverage through your employer you already know they negotiate the the coverage plans and rates directly with a provider. If you are one of the roughly 281,000 Washingtonians who get their coverage through the Healthcare Exchange you get to choose from a number of providers for the plan that best suits you. You don't have a say in the plan or the rate, that is overseen by the Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

There are currently 11 insurance companies that offer healthcare plans on the exchange and the majority of their rates are going up for 2025.

How Much Will Plans Increase?

Overall, the 11 companies asked for a total average rate increase of 11.3%. The OIC approved a total average rate increase of 10.7%. That doesn't mean every plan is increasing by 10.7%, that the average increase across all 11 plans. If you buy your healthcare insurance through the exchange be diligent in the provider and plan you select. Read on to find out who has the highest and lowest rates as well as who has the biggest rate increases from 2024 to 2025.

The Highest Rates On The Exchange Belong to:

United Healthcare of Oregon, Inc. was granted a 23.7% increase which was actually 0.1% more than what they asked (23.6%). UHO curreently serves 6,207 people on the exchange. Regence BlueShield was granted a 22.8% increase which was 1% less than what they requested (23.8%). Regence BlueShield currently serves 28,369 people on the exchange. Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oregon was granted a 16.7% increase which was 0.1% less than what they requested (16.8%). Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oregon currently serves 8,397 people on the exchange

The Biggest Rate Increases For 2025 Belong To:

Community Health Plan of Washington has the biggest rate increase of almost 5%. This year's rates are 4.5%. In 2025 that will jump to 9.3%. Community Health Plan of Washington currently serves 23,598 people on the exchange. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest will increase their rates 3.5%. This year's rates are 6.4%. In 2025 that will jump to 9.9%. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest currently serves 7,232 people on the exchange. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington will increase their rates 0.7%. This year's rates are 7.9%. In 2025 that will jump to 8.6%. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington currently serves 44,311 on the exchange.

The Lowest Rates For 2025 Belong To:

Molina Healthcare of Washington, Inc. will offer the lowest rates for 2025 at 5.7%. that's a decrease of 1.8% from this year (7.5%). Molina Healthcare of Washington, Inc. currently serves 41,454 people on the exchange. LifeWise Health Plan of Washington has the second lowest rate for 2025. their 8.0% rate for this year will remain the same for nest year. LifeWise Health Plan of Washington currently serves 26,659 people on the exchange. Even though Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington will increase their rate, the still have the third lowest for 2025 at 8.6%

The Biggest Rate Decrease for 2025 Belongs to:

Coordinated Care Corp. saw the largest rate decrease of all insurers heading in to 2025. They will over the fourth lowest rate available at 9.3%, down 2.8% from this year (12.1%). Coordinated Care Corp. currently serves 83,378 people on the exchange which is the most of all providers.