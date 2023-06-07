Police Investigating Possible Drive-By Shooting in Moses Lake

Police in Grant County are investigating a shooting they say took place early Monday morning.

Capt. Mike Williams with the Moses Lake Police Department says officers responded to the area of North Central Drive and West Loop Road at around 1:15 a.m. after several reports of shots being fired were called in.

"Officers investigated and located a juvenile in the area who claimed to be the victim of a drive-by shooting. Further investigation showed that there had indeed been a shooting that took place. However, we did not recover any evidence to that effect, including any shell casings."

Williams says the juvenile also told police he had been injured during the alleged incident.

"The victim claimed that he had a grazing wound to his leg. Officers looked at it and saw a small red mark, but we can't confirm whether that was a grazing gunshot or just a skin irritation."

The juvenile told police he was with several friends when the alleged shooting occurred.

Williams says the juvenile was released to the custody of his parents after giving a statement to detectives.