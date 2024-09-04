The Toyota Center in Kennewick will be buzzing with energy as it hosts the highly anticipated PBR Challenger Series event on September 6-7. This thrilling two-night rodeo spectacle will showcase the world’s top bull riders as they compete for the prestigious title.

The PBR Challenger Series, introduced alongside PBR Teams in 2022, provides a platform for bull riders, whether they are affiliated with a PBR Teams team or not, to gain more competitive experience. At the end of the Challenger Series regular season, the top riders in the final standings will earn spots in the Unleash The Beast events for the following season.

Event Details:

Location: Toyota Center, Kennewick, Washington

Dates: September 6-7, 2024

Series: PBR Challenger Series

What to Expect:

The event will feature fierce competition with the best bull riders from around the globe. The format includes two nights of intense bull riding, with individual round scores determining the leading riders.

Round 1: Friday, September 6, at 8:00 p.m. PDT

Round 2: Saturday, September 7, at 7:00 p.m. PDT

Championship Round: The top 10 riders from the first two rounds will face off in the final round for the championship title.

Score

To earn a score in bull riding, a rider must stay on the bull for 8 seconds, with one hand gripping the bull rope and the other in the air. The clock starts as soon as the bull's shoulder or hip crosses the gate's plane and stops when the rider's hand comes out of the rope, whether voluntarily or not. The clock also stops if the rider touches himself, the bull, or the ground with his free hand during the 8-second ride.

If the rider lasts the full 8 seconds, they receive a score; if not, they earn no score for that attempt. Each ride can score up to 100 points: 50 points are awarded for the rider’s performance, and 50 points are given to the bull, regardless of whether the rider completes the 8 seconds. The bulls are also judged, receiving a score between 0 and 50 points after each ride or attempt, contributing to their own standings.

Background:

Kennewick has a storied history with PBR events, having previously hosted the PBR Tri-Cities Classic in 2021, which was won by Cody Casper, followed by Bill Henry’s victory in 2022. Last year, John Crimber won the event and emerged as a formidable contender for the 2024 World Championship.

Washington’s PBR Legacy:

Washington has been a key player in the PBR circuit, with events held in Pasco and Yakima. Pasco hosted the PBR Touring Pro Division in 2009 and 2010, while Yakima welcomed the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour from 2015 to 2017 and also previously hosted the Touring Pro Division.

Notable Bull Riders:

The region has produced notable bull riders such as Derek Kolbaba from Walla Walla, who has qualified for the PBR World Finals eight times.