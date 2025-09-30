If you have a long memory for politics in the Tri-Cities, you might remember when the 8th Legislative District was a solidly blue district. In 1992 (when you still went to the polls to vote) Democrats Curt Ludwig and Lane Bray represented the area in the State House, while Jim Jesernig was the State Senator for the 8th.

Declan Sun/Unsplash Declan Sun/Unsplash loading...

As the "Red Wave" was sweeping America in 1994, it also swept through the 8th District. Fact is, once the wave arrived in the 8th District, it never left. Part of that pivotal 1994 election cycle was Pat Hale. That particular election for the State Senate saw Hale run against Curt Ludwig who was appointed earlier to finish the term of Jim Jesernig.

Get our free mobile app

Hale won the November election with 58.5% of the vote and was immediately sworn in since her opponent had been appointed. Pat Hale would become a strong advocate for small business, agriculture, public safety, victim rights, lower taxes, and her adopted home in the Tri-Cities.

8th Dist. State Sen. Pat Hale/Legislative Support Services Photography Department 8th Dist. State Sen. Pat Hale/Legislative Support Services Photography Department loading...

Pat Hale was born in 1937 in North Carolina and was one of many who came to the Tri-Cities through employment at Hanford, working for Fluor and Westinghouse Hanford during her time there. Hale was also a board member of TRIDEC, the United Way, Tri-Cities Visitor and Convention Bureau, Mid-Columbia Reading Foundation, Kennewick General Hospital Foundation and Tri-Cities Cancer Center.

Pat Hale was recognized by the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs as Legislator of the Year and by REALTORS as the Citizen of the Year during her time in the Senate. Hale left the State Senate in 2004 after she was appointed, by presidential request, to serve on the National Advisory Council for the US Small Business Administration.

Sen. Pat Hale/Legislative Support Services Photography Department Sen. Pat Hale/Legislative Support Services Photography Department loading...

The 8th Districts current State Senator Matt Boehnke (R) said this in remembrance of Hale

...a dedicated leader who served Richland, Kenn, and Prosser with vision and heart. Her nearly decade-long service in the Wash Senate made a lasting impact. Praying with her family and all who were touched by her legacy.

Senator Hale is survived by her husband and five children.