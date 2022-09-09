Take a Sneak-Peek Inside $1.4 Million Dollar Paradise in Pasco Estate [PHOTOS]

I love looking at local real estate. It's awesome to see what's available!

If you're in the market for a 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Tri-Cities, you are in luck for a bit of paradise in Pasco.

This 2-level home features a pool, patio, and porch with an open deck. It's a beautiful Spanish-style home with hardwood flooring throughout the main level.

The master bedroom has an unbelievable bathroom.

If you're ready to be amazed, scroll on to see what can be yours today. It's truly Paradise in Pasco! Did I mention that this home has its own viewing room?

According to the official listing, this home has it all!

The kitchen has Dacor gas stove/oven an additional Dacor electric oven with a warming drawer and microwave, built-in cabinet ice maker. Huge Pantry. The formal living room and basement have custom wood-burning fireplaces. The basement has a large rec room, wet bar, temp-controlled wine cellar, and theater room with an 85" Samsung Smart TV and theater stereo system. Master Bath has radiant floor heat, a 2-way gas fireplace. The large walk-in closet has room and is plumbed for a full-size washer/dryer. There is a second washer/dryer hookup in the basement. Outside: beautiful pool/deck with ample space for entertaining. It also includes a fire pit and hot tub. The East side of the home has a sports court and foundation poured for a shop.

If you'd like to do a drive-by, the address is 12316 Hillcrest Drive in Pasco.

