Pasco Names New Fire Chief to Replace Retiring Leader

Pasco's new Fire Chief won't have to come from very far

Kennewick Deputy Chief will take over in Pasco

Following the retirement of long-time Chief Bob Gear in Pasco, City officials announced Friday, June 9th, the appointment of Kennewick's Deputy Chief to take the role.

Kevin Crowley brings over 25 years of experience to the department after working in various roles for Kennewick Fire, most recently as Deputy Chief. According to the City of Pasco:

"Pasco City Manager, Adam Lincoln, selected Crowley from five outstanding finalists for the Fire Chief position following the retirement of long-serving Chief Bob Gear at the end of May."

Lincoln had this to say about the appointment:

"Chief Crowley's understanding of regional fire service and his exceptional performance in the interview process distinguished him from a very competitive field of candidates. We eagerly anticipate Chief Crowley joining our team."

His selection follows an extensive national search that was conducted by way of the Western Fire Chiefs Association.

Chief Gear retires after 50 years of firefighting service, beginning in 1976 in King County (Maple Valley) then serving as Chief of Benton County Fire District 1 from 1984 til 2009, then to Pasco.