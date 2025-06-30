The City of Pasco is considering making a major decision with regard to additives in the City's drinking water. Before they do, they want to hear from residents. The City has informed the Washington State Office of Drinking Water of their intentions, have established a survey for residents to take, and are hosting a pair of public feedback sessions.

It's Been In Pasco's Water For Almost 30 Years

In 1998 Pasco began adding fluoride to it's drinking water. The idea behind it is to help prevent tooth decay and promote healthy teeth, particularly in kids. Some areas of the U.S. had fluoride in their water naturally, and research showed that those areas had better tooth health.

The first instance of fluoride being added to the public water supply in the U.S. was in 1945. Concerns about fluoride in the supply began to be raised around 2010. Some people reported white spots on their teeth from too much fluoride. While other research claimed skeletal fluorosis, joint issues, muscle damage, and even osteoporosis as a result of ingesting fluoride through the drinking supply.

While the research on the pros and cons of the practice continues to be debated (and debunked), some cities, like Pasco, are considering measures to stop adding fluoride to their water. The addition of fluoride to tap water is not required by Washington State. They have already given the Washington State Office of Drinking Water a 90-day notice that they are considering the move.

Pasco is also seeking public input through two different avenues. The first is a survey that can be taken on the City's website by clicking here. The second is attending one of two public feedback, or listening, sessions where you can comment in person.

They are scheduled for Saturday August 5 and another Wednesday September 17th. The sessions will begin at 6pm both nights and will happen at Pasco City Hall (525 N 3rd Ave).

In their announcement, Pasco wants residents to be aware that they are NOT a public health authority nor do they provide guidance on the health effects/impacts of fluoride in water. If any resident is looking for information on water fluoridation (in addition to the information in the links provided above) you can visit the Washington State Department of Health's website here.