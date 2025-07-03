With the stroke of a pen, students in the Oregon Public School system will no longer be able to use cellphones at any point during the school day. Governor Tina Kotek picked up the ball that the State Legislature dropped when they chose not to advance House Bill 2251.

The debate over cellphone use in schools has only grown over the last number of years. Those in favor of kids keeping them cite safety as one of the main reasons. If a situation arises a student ca, call 9-1-1. The fact that phones have calculators and other apps may not only help students while in class, but also increase their technological proficiency..

Those who believe phones should be kept out of the classroom point to the distractions they create which impacts the student's ability to learn. The option of using Snapchat instead of a calculator can be more tempting than you think. Cheating has been another big issue surrounding cellphone use. The big one for opponents though is the physical and mental health of kids. Too much screen staring can have adverse effects on the eyes while cyber bullying can harm mental health.

All 197 school districts will need to submit a plan to implement the order by October 31st of this year, with it going in to full effect January 1st, 2026 at the latest. The State will make available pans that are already working in some districts that have banned phones on their own while also allowing some flexibility for fully putting said plan in place.