NOAA Seeks Comment for 2023 Rules on Washington Salmon Fisheries

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is seeking the public's input regarding the development of management measures regarding salmon fisheries in Washington State among other West Coast States.

Get our free mobile app

NOAA is making the ask to aid in the creation of the management measure that will guide commercial, tribal, and recreational salmon fisheries off the coasts of Washington, Oregon and California.

Photo by Ron Wurzer/Getty Images Photo by Ron Wurzer/Getty Images loading...

The Pacific Fishery Management Council will take the comments submitted and use them to make their final recommendations for the 2023 management measures. The Council will also, at their March 2023 meeting, develop alternatives for 2023 ocean salmon fishery management before selecting recommended 2023 management measures at the Council's April 2023 meeting.

Here is how you can be heard

If you are interesting in submitting a comment for the Pacific Fishery Management Council to consider, you can submit electronically through the Federal Register notice. Public hearings focusing on Washington and Oregon salmon fisheries will be held at the same time on March 20th, with the Washington public comment being held in Westport at 7pm. All comments, whether emailed or sent via mail, must be received by March 31st for consideration during the April meeting.

NOAA Fisheries will publish their final rule in May of 2023 in regards to the adoption of the management measures.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.