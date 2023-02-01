Bateman Island Causeway Could Be Demolished

(Olympia, WA) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking at a draft plan to remove the Bateman Island Causeway. It's in an effort to improve the health of young salmon and the overall wellness of the Yakima River delta. The draft report, in partnership with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends the removal of the causeway because right now, it states, the man-made bridge completely blocks water flows. As a result, this leads to very warm temperatures west of the Island.

The Corp's report says that warm water offers conditions that are ideal for non-native fish to feast on migrating young salmon in the spring. It also makes things difficult for adult salmon to swim upstream in the summer. The higher temperatures also make things favorable to algae blooms and mosquitos. And that, it says, degrades water quality

It's important to note this is not a final plan and right now things are only in the draft stages.

Corps Planner and Project Manager Kat Herzog told Newsradio 610 KONA “The Corps is excited to reach the milestone of public review for the draft feasibility report with integrated environmental assessment. “We look forward to hearing from the local community as we move forward with the study.”

The Corp will hold an open house on February 23 at the Reach Museum in Richland. There will be two sessions, one from noon to 2pm, and another from 3 to 6pm. You'll have a chance to sound off on the plan and hear what the Corps ideas are on continued access to the island after the causeway would be breached.

