Huge Open House Happening At Brand New Kennewick Fire Station

The Kennewick Fire Department is rolling a major community event into a week long celebration of safety. The newest Fire Station for the city's firefighters has been in the works for a couple of years and under construction for almost as long. The open house at Kennewick Fire Station #1 for Fire Prevention Week will happen Thursday October 10th.

Fire Station #1 is in downtown Kennewick at 302 W10th Ave. The open house begins at 3:30pm and goes until 6:30pm.

There will be plenty for the community to learn and to see during the Fire Prevention Week Open House. You'll have the opportunity to talk with local public safety teams with representatives from the Kennewick Police Department, Southeast Communication Center (SECOMM), Benton PUD, the American Red Cross, and Benton County Emergency Services (BCES)

There will be plenty of representation from local Fire Stations and Districts as well. Benton County Fire District 1 will join City of Kennewick Firefighters for the open house to help educate all in attendance on fire and electrical safety. Come with any questions you may have about fire safety and situations. There is no such thing as a bad question when it comes to potential life and death situations.

There are plenty of other activities and displays the public can take advantage of during the open house like:

• Fire Department Vehicle Displays

• Police Vehicle Display

• Therapy Dogs

• A visit from Sparky the Fire Dog

• Smoke Alarm Information

• Hands-Only CPR Demonstration

• Reading Activities

• Other public safety information from area partners

• Tours of the City of Kennewick’s newest Fire Station

Fun Fact about Fire Prevention week (compliments of KFD): It is the longest running public health observance in the United States. President Calvin Coolidge issued the proclamation creating the observance in 1925, making this the 100 year anniversary.

It always takes place the second week of October as it was created to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 (which gave us the legend of Mrs. O'Leary's cow) that took around 300 lives and left roughly 100,000 homeless. It began October 8th and burned until October 10th before rainfall eventually extinguished it; but not until it cut a swath 4 miles long and 1 mile wide.