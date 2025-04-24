Measles has spread like wildfire across the United States over the first four months of the year. To put the state of this year's outbreak into perspective, there were 285 total cases of measles reported to the CDC in 2024. 16 outbreaks (defined as 3 or more related cases) were reported across 33 states last year.

Canva Canva loading...

Through April 17th of this year there have already been 800 individual measles cases reported to the CDC. Those come from 10 outbreaks reported by 25 states, including Washington State. Here what's eye-opening and causing concern among state health departments, last year 69% of measles cases were tied to outbreaks, this year it's 94%.

Why Are There So Many Measles Cases?

There are a number of factors as to why, but it usually comes down to populations that are either totally or partially unvaccinated for the measles. Before the vaccine was first introduced in 1963, the disease claimed between 400-500 lives per year out of roughly half a million reported cases. Hospitalizations were in the tens of thousands.

Get our free mobile app

While the goal of eradicating measles hasn't materialized, the amount of cases per year are minimal. There have been years where outbreaks have occurred (the largest happened over a two year span in California), but those are now the exception instead of the rule. Whenever we do have an outbreak the largest contributing factor tends to be the same.

Most of Those Infected Haven't Received The MMR Vaccine

Of the 800 reported cases this year, 96% of patients are either unvaccinated or their status is unknown. !% of patients have had their original MMR vaccine while 2% have had two doses. The Washington State Department of Health is urging people to take actions as cases are beginning to spring up around our state.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The WA DOH Is Urging Parents and Caregivers to do This

Make sure your children have received their MMR immunization(s). They are really emphasizing this now as it is National Immunization Week. They also recommend that high-risk adults, such as healthcare professionals, college students, people with HIV, or those preparing for international travel, confirm they’ve already received two doses to be fully protected.

State Health Officer Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett also raised this concern:

I’m worried that some data show that Washington kindergartners have lower rates of MMR coverage than Texas or New Mexico – both of which are struggling with a measles outbreak.

If you're concerned, talk your family doctor or health provider. Then you can make an informed decision about what is the best course of action for you and your family.