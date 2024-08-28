Search for Missing Swimmer in Washington at Lake Roosevelt

Search for Missing Swimmer at Lake Roosevelt Resumes Amid Challenging Conditions

The search efforts for a missing swimmer at Lake Roosevelt have resumed today, focusing on the Keller Ferry Campground area. Emergency services are involved, with marine units and aircraft deployed to aid in the search. Due to strong winds complicating conditions, authorities are urging the public to avoid the area and maintain a safe distance from the emergency resources on the scene.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions are impacting the search operations, and officials are working to ensure both the safety of the responders and the effectiveness of the search. The search was temporarily suspended earlier in the day but will continue once again tomorrow morning.

Exercise Caution

For those in the vicinity, please exercise caution and avoid interfering with the ongoing operations. Your cooperation will help ensure the safety of everyone involved and facilitate a more efficient search.

When swimming

Enter the water feet first: Be cautious in shallow or unknown water.

Swim with a buddy: Don't swim alone, and supervise children who are in or near the water.



Be aware of your surroundings: Look for hazards and safety signs. If you're swimming in strong waves, swim parallel to the shore to escape.



Swim within your comfort zone: Don't push yourself too hard, and get out of the water before you get too cold. If you get cold, you might lose your swimming form, and shiver, or your fingers or toes might tingle.



Relax: If you find yourself in the water you can't handle, try to relax and float to conserve your energy.

