Melting Snow, Downed Lines Lead To Tri-Cities Street Closures

(Kennewick, WA) -- Melting snow has led to several washouts along area roads. Benton County says they had to close a part of C Williams Road near Locust Grove Road; Reese Road between Travis Road and Plymouth Road; Cemetery Road between Badger Canyon Road and Travis Road; and Badger Canyon Road near Sellards Road. A time for reopening has not been posted at this time.

Franklin PUD says their crews working a bent power pole in Pasco has forced the shutdown of Burns Rd between Broadmoor Blvd and Dent Rd. The Franklin County Sheriff says they're asking drivers to please avoid the area and use alternative routes. There are fallen and unstable power lines blocking the roadway.

