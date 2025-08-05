(The Center Square) - Coming changes from the federal government related to Medicaid and new requirements for eligibility should inspire a reset in how Washington addresses the ongoing drug crisis.

That was the suggestion Monday from a member of the Substance Use Recovery Services Advisory Committee (SURSAC) during a monthly meeting.

Rep. Deb Manjarrez, R-Wapato, a new member to SURSAC, told fellow committee members she sees the coming Medicaid changes as an opportunity to change course in current policy to ensure those battling addiction issues receive the financial help that they need for real recovery.

“This Medicaid change gives us the perfect opportunity to shift our dollars into treatments and having the beds available immediately,” said Manjarrez. "We are waiting for an individual that has a substance abuse disorder to decide when they're ready for treatment.

"I think we need to recognize that if they're under the influence of this substance, heavy use particularly, they are not in a state of mind to make that decision for themselves," said Manjarrez. "We need to move closer to involuntary treatment for the benefit of that individual. Truly help them detox and get them into treatment that they will thank you for later. And of course, that treatment, from this Medicaid pay down we will still be able to get their treatment paid for. We can’t wait for them to decide, we have to help them get to that decision."

SURSAC member Addy Adwell pushed back.

“I think there are a lot of people who are in the situation you described who have presented at various places asking for help and help was not available to them in that moment,” said Adwell. “We don't have adequate treatment infrastructure in the state as it is.”

SURSAC member Malika Lamonte echoed the pushback.

“We don't have the infrastructure and the current infrastructure that we have now is frankly under threat by the policy changes that we just were speaking about on the federal level,” said Lamonte. “Unfortunately, that approach, we've done that for a long time, and it has gotten us exactly where we are now.

After the Monday meeting, Rep. Manjarrez spoke with The Center Square about her concerns with the direction the committee has taken.

“I do not believe the current policies are working," Manjarrez said. "You see someone comatose on the sidewalk or actively doing drugs. And we ignore them. There is no commonsense approach here."

She said in her opinion there is nothing compassionate about enabling a drug addict to continue using in hopes they will reach the point they ask for help before they die.

“This does not work. And I fear to say the most horrible thing is that a lot of people have a job making money off the misery of these people,” said Manjarrez who shared she has a close family member currently in prison because of drug use.

“The only thing that saved his life is putting him in jail,” she said.

Manjarrez resisted the argument that forced treatment is ineffective.

“Forced treatment has not worked before, because what has it been? 20 days? We need long-term treatment. I'm talking for 6 months. So, they say we don't have the beds to do that. Well, we need to. Housing First dollars need to go over to that. That needs to be the focus,” she said. “So, you get these people into forced treatment, and it's paid for because they're in treatment.”

Housing First refers to providing shelter to those experiencing homelessness, regardless of their substance use or willingness to seek treatment.

Many of those programs are funded in part by Medicaid to cover healthcare, mental health services or any substance use treatment they agree to participate in.

Potential cuts to Medicaid funding could force states like Washington to reduce benefits and housing-related services that support Housing First programs.

According to the Washington Healthcare Authority, Housing First initiatives in Washington will receive $5,623,000 from the state general fund and $3,748,000 from federal funding in 2025.

As the meeting concluded, SURSAC committee chair Tony Walton thanked Manjarrez for raising the issue and said given the meeting was running long, they would set aside further time to discuss her suggestions at the September meeting.