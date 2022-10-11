Don’t Miss the Mariners Playoff Game, how to Watch!

Growing up in Washington usually means you're a Seattle Mariners fan, which hasn't been easy. For years and years the Mariners have been close but just couldn't seem to grasp a playoffs win. In fact, it's been 21 years since the last time the Mariners made it to the Playoffs. As we said it wasn't easy being a fan however, this year the Seattle Mariners are coming in hot.

They've made it through the wildcard and into the playoffs where they'll be taking on the Houston Astros. In order to clinch the next playoff game and they'll have to beat the Astros for at least 3 games in a best-of-five series. Looking to cheer them on, then you'll wanna make sure to know where and when to watch!

GAME 1.) Oct 11th Tuesday

Game 1 is just the start of the series but still super important, the game starts at 12:20 pm. In order to catch this game, you'll wanna make sure to have TBS. However, if you cut the cord a while ago you're in luck as Mariners.com Will also be showing the game. Wanna kick it old school, no problem, you can listen to the Mariners game on 1460 ESPN KUTI our sister station.

Game 2.) Oct 13th Thursday

Game 2 will take place in Huston as well this time starting at 12:20 pm as well. You're probably thinking, "What are we only playing in Huston?!" Not quite there will be two games played in Seattle and we'll get to those, but once again you'll wanna tune in on TBS, Mariners.com, or 1460 ESPN KUTI.

Game 3.) Oct 15th Saturday

Game 3 Will Take Place in Seattle at 1:07 pm, at T-Mobile Park the first time a postseason game in a long time. This will also be airing on TBS, alongside Mariners.com and 1460 ESPN.

Game 4.) Oct 16thh Sunday

The time for game 4 is a little earlier starting at 12:07, airing on TBS, Mariners.com, and 1460 ESPN KUTI. This could be the final game to take place in this series, however, if it's all tied up in wins there will be one more game to play.

Game 5.) Oct 17th

We'll be heading back to Houston if the winner has yet to be decided, which means we'll be cheering from home once again, thankfully the game will be broadcast again on TBS, Mariners.com, and 1460 ESPN.

We'll keep you up to date one more of the playoff season and where you can watch the Mariners play next.

