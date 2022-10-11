Astros Stun the Seattle Mariners with a Last-Minute Win
The Seattle Mariners took the lead early in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros.
And for most of the game, the M's seemed determined to keep a cushion of at least 4 runs between them and their competition.
But almost without warning, the Astros turned things upside-down, ending the game with a three-run walk-off homer from Yordan Alvarez. Final score: 8-7.
This is truly what they mean by the agony of defeat, a crushingly deflating end to what looked like the Mariners game.
To find out how to watch or listen to Game 2 of the ALDS with the Seattle Mariners vs the Houston Astros, clickhere.
Mariners vs Astros ALDS Game1 PHOTOS
Seattle played smart, hard, and full of heart, but Houston managed a stunning win.
10 Great Sports Bars In The Tri-Cities
These are 10 of the best sports bars in the Tri-Cities, according to reviews from Google, Yelp, and our own editorial judgment.