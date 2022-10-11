Astros Stun the Seattle Mariners with a Last-Minute Win

The Seattle Mariners took the lead early in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros.

And for most of the game, the M's seemed determined to keep a cushion of at least 4 runs between them and their competition.

But almost without warning, the Astros turned things upside-down, ending the game with a three-run walk-off homer from Yordan Alvarez. Final score: 8-7.

This is truly what they mean by the agony of defeat, a crushingly deflating end to what looked like the Mariners game.

Mariners vs Astros ALDS Game1 PHOTOS Seattle played smart, hard, and full of heart, but Houston managed a stunning win.