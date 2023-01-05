Luck Runs Out for Wanted Kennewick Felony Suspect

He may have been able to take advantage of the limited or no-pursuit laws that hinder law enforcement in vehicle chases, but he later got busted riding shotgun.

Man pursued by K-9, located hiding under a barbecue

Kennewick Police this week had issued a bulletin indicating they were looking for Dominic Martinolich Jr. on multiple felony charges, including three counts of burglary, theft, vehicle prowling, and possession of stolen property.

Wednesday afternoon, he was spotted driving a stolen vehicle, but according to KPD, he sped away driving in a "reckless" manner, so the pursuit was terminated. It was also called off because of the new limited police chase laws.

However, a few hours later Martinolich Jr. was spotted riding as a passenger in another vehicle near the Eastlake area, not far from Bowles Road.

Get our free mobile app

He fled the vehicle and ran on foot, but was pursued by the KPD Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) as well as a Pasco PD K-9.

According to Kennewick Police:

"The K9 led the search team directly to where Dominic was hiding under a BBQ grill. He was booked into jail on his warrants and new charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and several misdemeanors"