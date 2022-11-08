Eastern Washington is full of small towns that, in the winter snow, feel like a Hallmark Christmas movie come to life. But one town - one Bavarian themed town - stands out from the rest: Leavenworth.

From November 25th to December 24th, Leavenworth becomes Christmastown.

The Most "Christmassy" Town in America

According to the website Next Vacay, Leavenworth is the Most Christmassy Town in America. I guess that makes it the best town in Washington for Christmas, too.

Next Vacay cites the coziness of Leavenworth, the Christmas market, and a Reindeer Farm, along with the snow that winter generously blankets Eastern Washington in.

One of the Best Christmas Towns in the World

Leavenworth rates even higher with Only in Your State, who call it one of the best Christmas towns in the world.

The site rightly advises visitors that hotels are pricy during Leavenworth's busy season. If a room is even available. But it's easy enough to book a stay in nearby Wenatchee and shuttle into town for the popular winter festivities.

Pro Tip: Go during the week to avoid the crowds and get better pics for the 'gram.

What to Expect in Christmastown

Carolers

Choirs

Bands

Santa Claus

Snowmen

Elves

Reindeer

Gingerbread houses

Selfie stations

Xmas Shopping

Giftwrapping

Hot Cocoa

Restaurants

21 miles of Christmas lights

And more

When is the Christmas Lighting Ceremony?

Per the city of Leavenworth's website:

We no longer “flip the switch” at a certain time on weekends, which drew huge crowds vying to get to town for that one moment. Instead, we have adapted an “always on” approach so the lights are on everyday providing a much more enjoyable experience for visitors and local alike.

And with that, I'm ready to visit Christmastown in Leavenworth. How about you?

