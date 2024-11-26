Seattle has a reputation for bad roads and even worse drivers.

Traffic camera compilations allow us to see with our own eyes how badly some people are driving in the city.

Residents of Seattle claim that this is a growing problem.

👇🏼 Keep scrolling to see incredible traffic camera footage of crashes and hear what some locals are saying!

Seattle drivers suck.

If you live in Washington, you've at least thought this once, and you might wholeheartedly believe it, too. The city is not particularly friendly to drivers, especially those visiting from out of town.

The reality is a little more complicated. Seattle doesn't have the worst drivers in the US - in fact, it's not even on the top 25 list from Consumer Affairs (Everett is though.) However, WalletHub ranks Seattle as one of the top ten worst cities to drive in - based on metrics such as traffic congestion, gas prices, and road maintenance. Basically, the odds are stacked against Seattle drivers.

Thanks to traffic cameras, though, we can have proof to back up the claim that not all Seattle drivers are "doing their best" given the situation. Check out these shocking stills from traffic cameras in Seattle and Bellevue, showcasing just how dangerous driving in the big city can be.

What Seattle has to say about bad drivers

One of the top comments on the video shared above, with 115 likes, reads:

I've lived here most of my life. The red light running was never anything like this until COVID. People decided during the pandemic that following traffic rules was for chumps and now your head has to be on a swivel at every single intersection regardless of whether you have the green or not. - @dal20402

I'll admit, this video has me a lot more nervous about red light runners. Another commentor chimes in:

I've lived in metro Seattle for 54 of my 56 years. Our drivers are atrocious. Blinkers aren't used, tail gating on the freeways is horrendous, and both yield and speed limit signs are ignored. - @pacnwguy9056

To be fair, I've seen these problems everywhere in and out of Washington. I still shudder at the thought of ever having to drive in Southern California again.

This commentor brings a little humor to things:

I've lived in the greater Seattle area for over fifty years, and I've found that Seattle drivers are perfectly capable of driving safely in any weather condition - PROVIDED that they have had at least seven straight days of practice in that weather. Considering that our weather tends to change every three or four days ... - @markshurtleff8875

Seven days of practice? Man that's pretty good statistics.

Some final words of advice:

Driving in Seattle isn’t just about watching the road; you also need to brace yourself for all sorts of unexpected chaos. - @TrafficAlert-b2s

What about you? Have you driven in Seattle? Are you one of the rare few that enjoys Seattle driving? We'd love to hear from you - tap our app and let us know what you think about our local driving!

