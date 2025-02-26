Bill to raise lid on local WA school district levies moves forward

(The Center Square) – A bill that would increase the amount of local property tax collections allowed by school districts in Washington state passed the House Finance Committee on Tuesday.

House Bill 1356, sponsored by Rep. Steve Bergquist, D-Renton, would increase the maximum per-pupil limit used for school enrichment levies gradually over several years up to $5,035 in the 2031 calendar year.

The bill also changes the 101% revenue growth limit for state property taxes to 100 percent plus population change and inflation, with a capped limit of 103 percent.

Ahead of the final vote, Republicans offered several amendments, including an amendment that would send the measure to voters via a referendum. None of the amendments passed.

“If this is going to be changed, it should be approved by the voters,” said Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama.

Rep. April Berg, D-Mill Creek, urged a no vote on the amendment.

“I think voters do have a choice every other year to ask us to come back or not, and I think as policy makers we have the responsibility to make hard decisions. And this one around education funding, I believe, voters have already spoken to say they trust us as policy makers,” Berg explained.

As the hearing was taking place, Republican legislative leadership members hosted a media availability event.

“You’ve got tax increases on families when they can least afford it,” Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, told The Center Square in response to a question about HB 1356. “We’re getting to a breaking point where we just can’t keep doing this and expect people to be able to make ends meet in our state.”

Corry said the bigger problem he has with the bill is that it will increase school district inequities.

“Rich districts can do a tiny levy and get tons of money, and rural and less property intensive districts can’t do that and so once again we’re setting ourselves up for a future lawsuit,” he said in reference to lawsuits related to the landmark state Supreme Court McCleary ruling requiring lawmakers to fully fund education at the state level.

Minority Leader Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, said he is also concerned about exacerbating school funding inequalities by allowing local districts to increase tax collections.

“This is a bad idea, as it makes small rural districts unable to keep up with bigger districts funding for education,” he said. “Our paramount duty is to fund education. We shouldn’t be looking for ways for locals to fund it from local taxes because we know that leads to inequity.”

Berg offered an amendment to exclude charter schools from levy expansion, as charter schools were in the original bill, which as adopted.

Charter schools in Washington receive 25% less ongoing funding than traditional public schools, as they receive no share of locally-raised school funding.

HB 1356 also requires the state superintendent of public instruction to convene a K-12 funding equity workgroup to analyze options for revising K-12 funding formulas.