Expansion of gun-free zones bill draws praise from supporters, fire from opponents

(The Center Square) – Passions ran high at a Monday afternoon public hearing before the Senate Transportation Committee on a bill to expand gun-free zones in Washington state.

Substitute Senate Bill 5098 would prohibit the carrying of firearms in parks, government buildings and other places “where children are likely to be present.” It would also prohibit the carrying of weapons at county fairs. Concealed pistol license holders would be exempt.

Other provisions of SB 5098 include requiring local authorities to mark restricted areas and post signage, providing secure storage options for weapons, and classifying violations as gross misdemeanors.

A gross misdemeanor in Washington is a criminal charge that can result in up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine. Gross misdemeanors are more serious than misdemeanors but less serious than felonies.

Sen. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle, is the bill’s sponsor.

He said SB 5098 builds on Senate Bill 5444 by expanding the list of places where weapons are prohibited in the state. SB 5444, passed by the Legislature and signed into law last year, prohibits weapons in public libraries, zoos, aquariums and transit centers.

“I believe this bill is a necessary step to enhance public safety and reducing risk in areas where firearms pose heightened threats,” Valdez told the committee.

A woman who identified herself as Ann Madsen agreed.

“I strongly support Senate Bill 5098 and ask for your support on this bill to help make our communities safe by creating risk-based restrictions on firearms in sensitive places and allowing local governing bodies to best identify locations where firearms should be prohibited,” she said. “As an elementary school principal and teacher, I have seen firsthand how important it is to ensure that children can play, learn and grow in environments free from risks associated with firearms.”

Brian Keelean – representing the Washington State Rifle and Pistol Association, the Tacoma Rifle & Revolver Club, and the Paul Bunyan Sportsman's Club and its combined membership of almost 5,000 people – had a different take on SB 5098.

“The overbroad language is indicative of a disdain anti-gun legislatures have for the law-abiding citizens and their desire to turn the entire state of Washington into a gun-free zone,” he told the committee. “No data has been provided to support [that] SB 5098 will improve public safety. This state has plenty of firearms laws, drug laws, gang laws, driving laws to protect people, and what we need is enforcement of current laws.”

According to the legislation’s fiscal note, the Washington State Department of Transportation expects to pay $371,000 to install signs at the transportation facilities mentioned in SB 5098.

Of those who signed in for the public hearing but did not testify, 777 were in favor of the bill, while 4,498 signed in against it. Three people signed in “other.”