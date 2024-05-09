Ready for another delicious season at Pasco Farmers Market?

Whether you're hungry or just looking to support Tri-Cities local businesses, your next weekend shopping trip should be to the Pasco Farmers Market.

When and where the Pasco Farmers Market begins

The City of Pasco has announced that the market will have its seasonal opening this Saturday, May 11, from 9 am to 1 pm. The market is hosted every Saturday (through October) at Peanuts Park (426 W. Lewis St.) in Downtown Pasco, which offers covered pavilions to protect vendors and shoppers from the sun.

Shoppers can expect to find locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, and flowers; local artisianal goods; handcrafted goods; performances, and much more. The market is welcoming new vendors this year - so those interested in applying should contact the Pasco Farmers Market - phone (509) 606-2078.

Damien Davis, Farmers Market Coordinator, said, "The Pasco Farmers Market not only supports our local farmers and businesses but also strengthens the bonds within our community."

Kids are welcome to participate in K.E.R.N.E.L.

The market is family-friendly, and kids are encouraged to participate in the K.E.R.N.E.L. Kid Cash program (Kids Eating Right Nutrition and Exercise for Life). Kids can collect and complete an activity card to earn a little cash to spend on local produce.

Decades of delights to celebrate

The Pasco Farmers Market has been running since 1988! Check out this great spotlight video to learn more.

