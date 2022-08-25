What You Need To Know About Monkeypox In Walla Walla

It looks like Walla Walla has it's first case of Monkeypox. The patient did not go to the hospital, but is isolating as local infectious disease trackers are looking for anyone who may have come into contact with the man.

Washington State has 392 confirmed cases of the Monkeypox virus, according to the Washington State Department of Health, who are assisting the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health in investigating this latest case.

King County is the hot spot right now, with 318 of those cases. But spread of the virus is happening faster in recent weeks. You can keep tabs on the case count here.

While much has been made of Monkeypox being most prevalent among men who have sex with other men, the truth is that no community is immune from catching the painful disease.

How You Get Monkeypox

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash loading...

Skin-to-skin contact (most common)

Surfaces, fabrics, objects

Respiratory droplets from face-to-face conversations

Monkeypox Symptoms

Monkey Pox Lesions Getty Images loading...

Fever

Headache

Chills

Muscle Aches

Fatigue

Swollen lymph nodes

Lesions on genitals, or around the anus

Rash/bumps on your skin

Is There a Monkeypox Vaccine?

Yes. There is a vaccine called JYNNEOS. If you've come into contact with someone who has Monkeypox, the JYNNEOS vaccine can reduce the chance of developing the Monkeypox infection.

Call This Number if You Need More Information About Monkeypox

Monkeypox Vaccination Site Opens In West Hollywood, CA Getty Images loading...

Washington residents can call 833-829-HELP for the latest Monkeypox vaccine information and other important details.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.