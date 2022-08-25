What You Need To Know About Monkeypox In Walla Walla
It looks like Walla Walla has it's first case of Monkeypox. The patient did not go to the hospital, but is isolating as local infectious disease trackers are looking for anyone who may have come into contact with the man.
Washington State has 392 confirmed cases of the Monkeypox virus, according to the Washington State Department of Health, who are assisting the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health in investigating this latest case.
King County is the hot spot right now, with 318 of those cases. But spread of the virus is happening faster in recent weeks. You can keep tabs on the case count here.
While much has been made of Monkeypox being most prevalent among men who have sex with other men, the truth is that no community is immune from catching the painful disease.
How You Get Monkeypox
- Skin-to-skin contact (most common)
- Surfaces, fabrics, objects
- Respiratory droplets from face-to-face conversations
Monkeypox Symptoms
- Fever
- Headache
- Chills
- Muscle Aches
- Fatigue
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Lesions on genitals, or around the anus
- Rash/bumps on your skin
Is There a Monkeypox Vaccine?
Yes. There is a vaccine called JYNNEOS. If you've come into contact with someone who has Monkeypox, the JYNNEOS vaccine can reduce the chance of developing the Monkeypox infection.
Call This Number if You Need More Information About Monkeypox
Washington residents can call 833-829-HELP for the latest Monkeypox vaccine information and other important details.
