Shot Suspect at Large In Pierce County WA

Early Sunday morning, a violent incident in Bonney Lake resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left another suspect on the run. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported that the confrontation began around 6:50 a.m. when a white pickup truck, alleged to have stolen a trailer from Prairie Ridge, was pursued by occupants of a gold truck.

D ramatic Halt

The chase came to a dramatic halt at the intersection of Rhodes Lake Road East and Falling Water Boulevard East, where the two vehicles collided. Witnesses and preliminary evidence suggest that gunfire was exchanged both during the pursuit and following the crash.

The Aftermath

The aftermath of the crash was grim. Authorities discovered a severely injured man in the white truck who later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Additionally, a deceased man, presumed to be the driver of the gold truck, was found on the ground near the white truck.

In Custody

Police apprehended two individuals: a male passenger from the gold truck was located on 193rd Avenue East, while a female passenger from the white truck, who had been seen walking through yards, was found on a trail near Victor Falls Elementary School.

Driver of the White Truck

As of now, one suspect believed to be the driver of the white truck, remains at large and may have sustained gunshot wounds during the incident. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is urging anyone with information about the ongoing investigation to come forward. The authorities are continuing to piece together the details of this tragic event as they seek to locate the remaining suspect.

