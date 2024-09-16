Local WA BBQ Spot Ranked Top 100 In The Nation

BetUS has put out another ranked list, this time featuring the best BBQ restaurants in the U.S. The rankings are based on Google reviews, the price of a rack of ribs, baked beans, and sweet tea or lemonade.

BBQ Game

I have said it before and I am sure I will say it again—our BBQ game is lacking a little here in Washington. Sure, we have a killer spot in town, Swampy's, but even they will tell you they don't like to do standard BBQ. When you think of BBQ, you think of meat by the pound: racks of ribs, sausage, and some killer sides. We have a couple of spots here in the Tri-Cities, but they definitely don't hit the spot for traditional BBQ.

List

So why bring up this list from BetUS? Well, they have done something great here by making a list of 250 top BBQ spots, but one stands out as maybe my new go-to BBQ spot. Neighbor's BBQ in Prosser, Washington, ranked #52 out of the 250 top BBQ spots nationwide. It is the only Washington restaurant in the top 100, offering a full rack of ribs for $29, baked beans for $3, and sweet tea for $3. Michael, the owner and pitmaster of Neighbor's BBQ, moved to Washington from Texas and realized there was a lack of authentic Texas barbecue in his new home. To fill that void, he started Neighbor's BBQ to share his passion for authentic Texas barbecue with others. His goal is to provide delicious BBQ for families and friends, showcasing what they may have been missing.

Washingtonians

It's easy to say that for a state that voted White Sauce as their number one favorite BBQ sauce, Washingtonians have a lot to learn about good BBQ. I, for one, have been on the hunt for amazing, mouth-watering BBQ, and up here it's hit or miss. I am glad that a local spot like this in a tiny town like Prosser can stand out so highly.

More from the list,

Rank 52: Neighbor's BBQ

City: Prosser, WA

Avg. Review Score: 4.9

Pork Ribs Price: $29.00

Baked Beans Price: $3.00

Price of Sweet Tea/Lemonade: $3.00

Rank 108: Bubba J's BBQ Food Truck

City: Wenatchee, WA

Avg. Review Score: 4.9

Pork Ribs Price: $34.95

Baked Beans Price: $4.00

Price of Sweet Tea/Lemonade: $3.50

Rank 176: O.G.'s Smokehouse BBQ, Inc.

City: Olympia, WA

Avg. Review Score: 4.9

Pork Ribs Price: $31.00

Baked Beans Price: $4.50

Rank 207: Gunners Tex Mex BBQ

City: Glacier, WA

Avg. Review Score: 4.9

Pork Ribs Price: $36.00

Baked Beans Price: $5.50

Rank 240: JT's Smoking BBQ & Catering

City: Lynden, WA

Avg. Review Score: 4.8

Pork Ribs Price: $45.00

Baked Beans Price: $4.00

73rd : Lite Em Up BBQ, Umatilla, OR

Avg. Review Score: 4.8

Pork Ribs Price (Full Slab/Rack): $30.00

Baked Beans Price (Small/Regular): $3.00

Price of Sweet Tea/Lemonade: $3.00