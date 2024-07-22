For LGBTQIA2S+ residents of Washington, change is just around the corner as a major staffing change will be happening for the Washington State LGBTQ Commission.

New director appointed on July 22

On Monday, July 22, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that he was appointing Lisa Keating as the new director of the Washington State LGBTQ Commission, effective August 16.

Keating's predecessors were Manny Santiago (2019 - 2024) and Sheri Sawyer (present acting director). A search has been underway for a new long-term director, particularly before the governorship changes hands in 2025.

Who is Lisa Keating?

You may not be familiar with Lisa's name, but you are probably familiar with her work here in Washington, as she has been a strong local advocate and ally for over a decade. Lisa was named a 2020 Superhero by Parentmap. Her daughter, Stella Keating, was the first transgender teenager to testify before the U.S. Senate.

In 2011, Lisa Keating founded the Tacoma-based non-profit My Purple Umbrella. The organization is dedicated to advocacy for transgender and nonbinary youth and their families within school systems, health care, and local policy. She has remained active as its executive director since its founding.

Lisa joined The GenderCool Project in 2021 as the Director of Champion Family Engagement. The GenderCool Project works directly with youth to promote positive and inclusive stories of gender inclusivity to help break down negative stereotypes and uplift struggling youth.

In 2019, Lisa Keating was elected on the Tacoma Public School Board of Directors, where she currently serves as president. In that role, Lisa has advanced the rights and safety of LGBTQ students, including advocating for the passage of SB 5599, a bill aimed to protect youth who seek shelter from their families for gender-affirming or reproductive care.

Lisa also has credentials as a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) facilitator and educator, not only in LGBTQ safety and inclusion, but also in anti-bullying, anti-racism, and social emotional learning.

What does the Washington State LGBTQ Commission do?

The LGBTQ Commission, founded in 2019, aims to do the following:

Improve the government's interaction with the LGBTQ community

Identify the needs of the Washington LGBTQ community

Ensure an effective means of advocacy for LGBTQ equity across state government.

As the parent of a transgender teen, and a long-term advocate at the local and state level with experience in running organizations and serving in government, Lisa Keating seems well qualified for the Director position.

25 same-sex couples exchange vows during a mass wedding on December 9, 2012 in Seattle, Washington - the first day it was legal to do so. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images) 25 same-sex couples exchange vows during a mass wedding on December 9, 2012 in Seattle, Washington - the first day it was legal to do so. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images) loading...

Challenges lie ahead for Washington's LGBTQ community

Although great strides have been made over the years in the United States and Washington State when it comes to the rights and safety of the queer community, not all citizens or policy makers offer their support. Anti-LGBTQ sentiment has been spreading across the country, and Washington State has been in the national spotlight (as Crosscut described it, a "culture war") since SB 5599 made headlines.

A great deal of that sentiment is tied to political party affiliations and putting strain on all U.S. citizens as we ramp up toward a hotly contested presidential election. Washington's governorship is also up for election this year, opening up the possibility that we might have our first Republican governor since 1984. This means that the LGBTQ Commission might be facing additional challenges, backlash, and criticism as the political poles shift.

For my small part in it as a non-binary person in the media, I wish Lisa all the strength and courage to face the challenges that lie ahead in the next few years.

