(The Center Square) - A fight over water rights is heating up in south-central Washington.

The Columbia–Snake River Irrigators Association is calling on state leaders including Governor Bob Ferguson to intervene and force the Washington State Department of Ecology's Office of Columbia River to expedite a groundwater project after years of permitting stalls.

The delays have postponed permanent farmworker housing projects in central Washington.

Mercer Ranches, a prominent, family-owned agricultural operation spanning over 12,000 acres in the Horse Heaven Hills region, applied for water rights to use groundwater in 2020, but the application then changed to include farmworker housing.

“The program that they would have received the water from requires them to show that using that water would not have lasting impacts on the Columbia River,” said Emily Tasaka, media relations for the Department of Ecology’s Office of Columbia River. “We wanted to do everything that we could to get this application to a place where it could be approved.”

Darryll Olsen is board representative for the Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association and told The Center Square the groundwater permit was fully mitigated.

“It's an extremely small permit, and our technical experts have all looked at it and said there is no problem with this permit, either with an impairment or hydraulic continuity, or demand,” said Olsen. “It’s just been one delay after the next. I mean nothing can get done either on the managerial side or on the technical side.”

Tasaka with OCR told The Center Square the next step is for Mercer Ranches to submit a work plan.

"Once the initial aquifer testing is done, and we can show that there are no impacts, then we can issue the temporary water right permit. So right now, we have not received that work plan from Mercer, but once they submit it to us, we can approve it.”

Olsen said OCR has repeatedly changed the rules and excuses for the delays.

“Management at Office of Columbia River has failed. There's just no other way to put it. And the technical side that they're supposed to be managing has failed because there's no technical issue. We have provided them with the technical information to be able to make a sound decision,” Olsen said.

He added that Ecology is undermining what Ferguson has said he wants done with permanent farmworker housing.

“The project awaiting Ecology’s action would provide new, permanent homes that agricultural workers would own—a model of dignified, stable housing that strengthens rural communities and supports the workforce that drives Eastern Washington’s agricultural economy. Every day of delay is another day these workers go without the housing they deserve,” noted a July 30 news release from the Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association.

Olsen added that Director Larry Matson with Ecology’s OCR, who is responsible for the decision has canceled recent meetings aimed at a resolution, “including a meeting intended to finalize permit conditions.”

Matson fired back via email to The Center Square.

“The ball is in Dr. Olsen’s court. We are waiting for CSRIA to submit the work plan (item #6 in their preliminary permit). The work plan must be submitted and approved prior to the start of aquifer testing.”

That response received a chilly reply from Olsen.

“Larry apparently forgot that OCR was supposed to issue a real permit three years ago; and he canceled the recent meeting to discuss the 'work plan.' All three of CSRIA's 'licensed' PEs, hydrologist, questioned why the overreaching preliminary permit was issued, without technical review by other well-qualified experts, with far more experience that Larry's hydrologists.”

“His 'go to hell' attitude reflects his management style,” wrote Olsen. “Larry is in cover his butt mode, but the fig leaf does not fit.”

The Center Square reached out to the office of Governor Ferguson for comment about the permitting dispute but did not receive a response.