(The Center Square) - With three fires in northern Spokane costing an estimated $3.45 million to fight as of Monday morning, Gov. Bob Ferguson has requested additional emergency assistance from the Trump Administration after the flames destroyed more than 600 structures over the weekend.

Local, state and federal officials said Sunday that about 60,000 had evacuated so far as the Old Trails, Autumn Lane and Fairview Fires turned neighborhoods into ash. The National Interagency Fire Center still reported 0% containment as the sun came up on Monday, with 920 personnel fighting the flames.

Ferguson said Sunday that he had spoken to President Donald Trump and U.S. Homeland Security Sec. Markwayne Mullin. The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized funding for 75% of eligible firefighting costs, but thousands of people are still wondering if they’ll have anything to come home to.

“There are just so many Washingtonians who have literally lost everything,” the governor said during a press conference with Mayor Lisa Brown and other local, state and federal officials. “It's difficult to find words when folks have experienced a loss like that, but … know that we are all here for the long haul.”

The three fires have burned a combined 8,026 acres, according to the NIFC’s Monday situation report, and the officials said Sunday that the cause is still under investigation, but NIFC reports it as “human.”

Spokane Fire Chief Tom Williams said Sunday that the fires are among the worst in the city’s history.

Ferguson said he had requested food and housing assistance, debris removal, and other support from FEMA. He’s declared a state of emergency, along with Brown and the Board of County Commissioners.

The governor said longer-term relief could take time as property owners wait to see whether they can obtain temporary housing, funding to rebuild, and other support from FEMA if insurance won’t cover it.

State Rep. Jenny Graham, a Republican of Spokane, confirmed to The Center Square on Sunday that her home was among those destroyed by the fires just before her family planned to put it up for sale.

“We worked so hard. I was literally painting the den when we had to evacuate,” Graham wrote in a text message. “I don’t even know if that neighborhood is still there. We are alive and heartbroken.”

FEMA’s Fire Management Assistance Grants reimburse 75% of eligible firefighting costs, but they don’t cover property losses. Assuming the federal funding covers that much of the effort so far, FEMA would be paying about $2.59 million of the firefighting costs, leaving about $862,000 in nonfederal support.

Brown said officials are mapping damage to public utilities and infrastructure as part of their request.

Insurers paid out roughly $212 million in claims after the 2023 Gray and Oregon Road Fires destroyed 366 homes and over 20,000 acres outside of Spokane, according to the state insurance commissioner.

FEMA assistance supplements insurance, and the total loss is unknown as the flames continue to burn.

“Obviously, we don't have anywhere near that information for all sorts of obvious reasons,” Ferguson said Sunday. “There will come a time when we gather that information — that does take some time.”

Ferguson is holding another press conference with state and local officials in Spokane at 10:30 Monday morning.