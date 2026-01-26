The Best New TV Shows You Can Stream This Week

It’s a brand new week and that means new series and new TV show seasons are now airing on television and streaming online.

If you’re looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon, we’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can catch the latest season of Netflix’s Regency-era romance series Bridgerton. Plus, two hit reality TV competitions kick off their newest seasons this week. (Bonus: Music fans can also tune in to the 68th Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1.)

So, get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases here.

Memory of a Killer

Patrick Dempsey plays a family man who leads a double life as a deadly assassin in the new crime thriller Memory of a Killer. As his memory begins to fade due to early onset Alzheimer’s, he makes a shocking discovery about his wife’s death.

Where to watch Memory of a Killer: Following a special Sunday, January 25 premiere, a new episode will air the following day on Fox at 9PM E.T., with all subsequent episodes to air during the same time slot on Mondays. Episodes will be available to stream via Hulu the next day.

Wonder Man

The latest series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Wonder Man, which follows a pair of struggling Hollywood actors as they try to land major roles in the remake of a popular film about a superhero. Spoiler alert: One of them secretly has real superpowers of his own.

Where to watch Wonder Man: All episodes will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ at 9PM E.T. on January 27.

Bridgerton (Season 4 Premiere)

Benedict Bridgerton takes center stage in the fourth season of Netflix’s beloved Bridgerton, which sees the free-spirited bachelor fall in love with a mysterious young woman at a masquerade ball, Cinderella-style.

Where to watch Bridgerton Season 4: Part 1 (including four episodes) premiere exclusively on Netflix on January 29. Part 2 will be available to stream on February 26.

American Idol (Season 24 Premiere)

Featuring judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, Season 24 of the long-running singing competition will see American Idol move Hollywood Week to Nashville, AKA the “Music City.” This season will include live social media for the first time ever.

Where to watch American Idol Season 24: New episodes will air Mondays at 8PM E.T. beginning January 26.

Next Level Chef (Season 5 Premiere)

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay turns up the heat with Next Level Chef, which sees chefs compete in a constantly changing environment to see who can survive under the pressure. The Season 5 winner will take home a $250,000 grand prize.

Where to watch Next Level Chef Season 5: Episodes will air on FOX Thursdays at 8PM E.T. beginning January 29. Episodes will be available to stream via Hulu the following day.

