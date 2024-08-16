The home of the Mariners has earned itself a new badge of honor—or at least some people call it that. T-Mobile Park has earned recognition from PETA’s 2024 list of most vegan-friendly Major League Baseball stadiums, coming in at #11 out of 30. Not that high on the list, really, but still an interesting accomplishment for Seattle. This recognition highlights the stadium's diverse and accommodating food options for fans who prefer plant-based diets, a shift from the traditional ballpark fare of hot dogs and nachos.

PETA's rankings, which include 11 out of 30 MLB stadiums, praise T-Mobile Park for offering more than just the standard vegan hamburgers and sausages. Unique options like an acai bowl, tofu tots, and a Vegetable & Mushroom Bun from Din Tai Fung are available, providing a wide range of choices for vegan visitors. The stadium even features a scoop of Vegan Strawberry & Coconut Water Sherbet from the Salt & Straw stand, ensuring that dessert isn't overlooked.

For me, I always have to get the house hot dog when I go to the ballpark, but it's nice to know that now my vegan friends will have something to look forward to the next time I drag them to a game.