Meet Mystery…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Hello Miss Mystery...our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Mystery was discovered as a stray in Kennewick with an unknown injury causing her to limp. Thanks to the love and TLC from the TCAS staff, as well as top notch treatment from their onsite Veterinarian, she’s been medically cleared for her furever home.

TCAS

Mystery is roughly two months old and is just shy of hitting the 2-pound mark, which means she’ll soon be spayed and ready for adoption. This little furball never stops purring, is incredibly affectionate, and has stolen every heart she has encountered.

Mystery is a real purr-former and absolutely adores playtime. In fact, she was zipping across one of the desks during her photoshoot and had the time of her life! If someone’s looking for a purr-fect office assistant who provides endless entertainment, Mystery is your gal.

TCAS

The adoption fee for Mystery remains at a pawsitively low $50, and every animal at TCAS goes home spayed/neutered, microchipped, and with age-appropriate vaccines. No appointment is needed to meet any of the animals at the shelter. Feel free to stop by anytime Tuesday-Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Enjoy some more photos below of Mystery during her photo shoot as she prepared to take the spotlight as our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week.