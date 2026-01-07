The Best New Movies You Can Watch at Home This Weekend

It’s a brand new year and some great new movies are streaming at home this weekend. ScreenCrush has your guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you relax as the week comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can finally watch the thrilling sci-fi adventure Predator: Badlands at home. Plus, there are a few new horror movies to check out, and one of the biggest movie musicals of 2025 is now on streaming.

Below, discover five new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Predator: Badlands

In Predator: Badlands, a young, exiled Predator named Dek tries to prove his worth and win his way back into his clan by killing a dangerous, mythical creature on a deadly planet. Along the way he teams up with a bright, quirky Weyland-Yutani synthetic named Thia.

The Dan Trachtenberg-directed sci-fi film starring Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi became available to stream at home via VOD on January 6.

Where to watch Predator: Badlands: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

People We Meet on Vacation

In People We Meet on Vacation, former longtime best friends Poppy and Alex go on a last-ditch effort vacation to fix their frayed friendship. During the trip, the pair confront their romantic feelings for each other and realize they might be destined for more than just friendship.

The rom-com starring Emily Bader, Tom Blyth, Lukas Gage, Jameela Jamil, Alan Ruck, and Molly Shannon hits Netflix exclusively on January 9.

Where to watch People We Meet on Vacation: Netflix.

Sleepwalker

A woman grieving the death of her daughter following a car accident that has also left her abusive husband in a coma begins to experience terrifying sleepwalking episodes in Sleepwalker. As the lines between wake and sleep blur, she is forced to confront her own trauma, guilt, and grief.

Starring Hayden Panettiere, the horror movie will be available to stream at home via VOD beginning January 9.

Where to watch Sleepwalker: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Hallow Road

Two parents are tested when they rush to the aid of their teenage daughter, who claims she’s hit a pedestrian while driving on a dark road. As they try to cover up the accident, tense family drama transforms into something even darker and surreal.

Starring Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys, the thriller became available to watch at home via VOD on January 6.

Where to watch Hallow Road: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Wicked: For Good

In the sequel to Wicked, an on-the-run Elphaba continues to rebel against the Wizard’s tyranny against the Animals, while Glinda becomes an uneasy new figurehead for Oz. The Witches of Oz find their fates connected by destiny as Dorothy Gale finally arrives in Oz, leading to the ultimate test of their friendship.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the follow-up to 2024’s Wicked stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. We’re cheating a bit since this one technically hit streaming last week. The film became available to watch at home via VOD on December 30.

Where to watch Wicked: For Good: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

