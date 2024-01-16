What Makes Yakima Outstanding for the Outdoorist

What makes Yakima a very unique place to be when it come to the outdoors? There is a lot to talk about if you just pull a chair and listen to what the local residences have to say. You really can't look past the entire Yakima area is surrounded back some of the most beautiful scenery that is covered in a blanket white. Since we are in the Winter season. Things may seem to slowdown, but that is really not the case. Outdoor lovers can find so many things to do. If you are a skier, you know that we have one of the nice ski area there is at White Pass. It is about a 1 hour drive to get to some of the best skiing in the Northwest. Oh Yes, I bet you someone will also tell you its the home of Phil and Steve Mahre Olympic Gold and Silver medalists. But you have already know that. Yakima isn't that far from Mission Ridge and Snoqualmie Pass. So if you are into Cross-country, Nordic, Alpine and Snowboarding plus Snowshoeing, where the attracting more enthusiasts.

Colorado Bull Elk in Rut Matt Dirksen loading...

If you enjoy watch the wildlife that make the Yakima area home. Whether you like to hunt or just watch the wildlife. You would enjoy the vast varies from majestic Elk, Big Horn Sheep, Mule Deer, Mountain Goats along with a wide variety of birds. Like Turkey, Grouse, Quail, and Chukars. The are many places to catch a glimpse of them like the Oak Creek State Wildlife Area and the Yakima Canyon. We have world class fishing in the Yakima River that is open year around.

Happy skiers on ski lift - space for text wojciech_gajda loading...

You are never to far to find some the outdoor enthusiast would to see to do. Is there more? Oh, I imagine that there is. But, You need to find them for yourself. It is kind of nice to keep a close secret, secret. Take in the view, Its calling you!