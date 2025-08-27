SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference extended its media contract with The CW Network in a deal that calls for the network to carry 13 regular-season football games, a combined 50 men's and women's basketball games and the women's hoops title game starting in 2026-27.

The contract, announced Wednesday, will begin next season when the Pac-12 adds six schools, and run through 2030-31.

It extends a partnership that began last football season with the network carrying games involving Oregon State and Washington State, the two schools that remained in the league after a huge round of realignment in 2023.

Washington State Cougars' RB Jaylen Jenkins rushes against Oregon State Beavers Getty Images loading...

Pac-12 Enterprises, an offshoot from the now-shuttered Pac-12 TV network, will produce the games for The CW.

Get our free mobile app

The Pac-12 had previously announced a deal with CBS that will place a slate of games, including the football and men's basketball title games, on network TV.

It was the league's inability to secure a long-term deal that sparked an exodus and nearly killed off the Pac-12.

PAC-12 logo during the Pac-12 basketball tournament Getty Images loading...

Since then, the league has added Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State. The addition of Texas State brought the Pac-12 to eight football schools, which makes it eligible for the College Football Playoff starting next season.