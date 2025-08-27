Pac-12 secures extension of TV deal with The CW for football and basketball

Pac-12 secures extension of TV deal with The CW for football and basketball

Getty Images

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference extended its media contract with The CW Network in a deal that calls for the network to carry 13 regular-season football games, a combined 50 men's and women's basketball games and the women's hoops title game starting in 2026-27.

The contract, announced Wednesday, will begin next season when the Pac-12 adds six schools, and run through 2030-31.

It extends a partnership that began last football season with the network carrying games involving Oregon State and Washington State, the two schools that remained in the league after a huge round of realignment in 2023.

Getty Images
loading...

Pac-12 Enterprises, an offshoot from the now-shuttered Pac-12 TV network, will produce the games for The CW.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The Pac-12 had previously announced a deal with CBS that will place a slate of games, including the football and men's basketball title games, on network TV.

It was the league's inability to secure a long-term deal that sparked an exodus and nearly killed off the Pac-12.

Getty Images
loading...

Since then, the league has added Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State. The addition of Texas State brought the Pac-12 to eight football schools, which makes it eligible for the College Football Playoff starting next season.

Getty Images
loading...
Categories: KONA News, Sports

More From 610 KONA