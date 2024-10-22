Teen Arrested After Tragic Family Shooting in Fall City, Washington 

A horrific mass shooting has left the close-knit community of Fall City in shock after five family members, including three children, were found dead in their home. A 15-year-old suspect believed to be a family member was arrested on Monday without major resistance.

Authorities responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire at the residence, located in Fall City, an affluent area just east of Seattle. Upon arrival, police discovered a devastating scene that has since shaken the quiet, low-crime neighborhood.

Victims and Investigation

The victims include two adults and three children. A fourth child, a young girl, survived despite being shot twice and is currently in "satisfactory" condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. While officials have yet to confirm the exact relationships between the victims and the alleged shooter, they have described the incident as a “domestic violence” tragedy involving family members.

The victims were identified as Mark Humiston, 42, a longtime software engineer, his wife Sarah, and three of their four children. The family’s $2 million home, situated near Lake Alice, had been their residence since 2019.

Community Reeling in Shock

Residents of Fall City have expressed deep sorrow and disbelief over the tragedy. Neighbor Lynne Trowern described feeling the emotional weight of the event: "I don't know if I can stay here anymore," she said, echoing the broader sense of collective grief. The Humistons were reportedly well-known in the area, adding to the heartbreak for the small, tight-knit community.

Get our free mobile app

Teen Suspect Arrested

The 15-year-old suspect, belived to be one of the children, was taken into custody without significant confrontation. Police expect the teen to face first or second-degree murder charges. Initial 911 reports suggested a potential suicide attempt along with gunfire, leading authorities to the tragic discovery. As the investigation continues, authorities are focused on uncovering the motive behind the devastating event.

10 Most Dangerous Cities in the State of Washington Live in or traveling to Washington? Be aware of your surroundings in the most dangerous areas in Washington avv Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas