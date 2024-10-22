Most people have heard his name, even if you aren't completely familiar with his accomplishments. He is (and has been) many things: an author, psychologist, public speaker, online educator, professor emeritus, beekeeper, dishwasher, oil rig worker, short order cook, intellectual, and a lightning rod.

Dr. Jordan B Peterson

What he isn't is boring. Dr. Jordan B Peterson announced an extension of his current "We Who Wrestle With God" Tour to include the Toyota Center in Kennewick on Wednesday January 22nd at 7:30pm. The book is scheduled for release on November 19th through all major retailers.

Dr. Peterson came to prominence over the last decade for his no punches pulled approach to cultural and political issues. While many place Peterson in the conservative category, he does not. Instead he classifies his place on the ideological spectrum as a "Classic British Liberal", evoking the traditional meaning of the word, not the modern social association.

In his latest book, Peterson dives in to the Bible and it's psychological and cultural impact. From Adam and Eve through much of the Old Testament, Peterson examines the driving force behind the stories themselves and how they have impacted us spiritually as well as scientifically.

Dr. Jordan B Peterson

Many opine on Peterson's public stances, but what can't be ignored is the impact he has had in the world of psychology. He has published over 140 papers (as well as three previous books) and his work has been cited over 14,000 times with close to 1.2 million reads. For those that have read his writings, listened to his podcast, or watched his numerous interviews, his stop in Kennewick is a rare opportunity to see and hear him live.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 25th at the Toyota Center box office and ticketmaster.com, with pre-sale events beginning Wednesday the 23rd and going up to the general public date. By the way, this is not a theater show inside the Toyota Center, it is the same roughly 5,000 seat setup as most concerts.