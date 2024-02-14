Multiple Victims Reported Following Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

A shooting near a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory, today, has left at least one dead and 14 injured.

According to the Kansas City Star, the shots were fired just as the rally was wrapping up in downtown Kansas City. Police asked people to disperse from the area immediately.

The newspaper said "two armed people" have been detained by police for "more investigation."

ABC News is reporting at least one person is dead with multiple people in critical condition.

CNN reported five of the victims were being treated at the University Health Truman Medical Center. At least three of those people are being treated for gunshot wounds.

According to multiple sources, the shooting happened near Union Station, a historic train station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs victory parade snaked through the city before ultimately ending near the station.

Chiefs players and team personnel spoke on-stage to a crowd of thousands. There are no reports that any members of the Chiefs organization have been injured in the incident.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl last Sunday with a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers. It was the team's second Super Bowl win in a row and its third since 2020.

