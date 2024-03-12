Yakima’s Airport Could Be Getting a Facelift This Fall
For those of us living in Yakima, the convenience of flying out of Yakima to where ever we're traveling is wonderful. We don't have the long 'Disneyland' lines TSA does in Seattle, no $40 a day parking, no having to run to catch a tram to your terminal, or anything like that. Just a quick n' easy from the front door through security to your gate in a matter of no time.
Our airport could use a bit of a remodel, though. And that seems to be what's set to happen.
What's going on at Yakima's Airport?
According to Fox41 Fly YKM is planning on modernize the terminal.
Much of the airport has been around since the Yakima airport was first built about 70 years ago. It's time for some updates.
These updates will just modernize what's already there. This doesn't mean they're going to build a completely new terminal, though it does sound like they could be moving some of the gates upstairs.
The first phase of this new construction could start this fall and would involve working on the HVAC systems as well as the roof. This is one of many phases over the course of the new few years.
In lieu of getting a brand new airport, there's also a history to it so they wanted to keep a lot of it intact. Kind of the 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' mentality. I'm cool with it. There's a lot of history with Yakima's airport and would love to see more of that there as well.
This also doesn't mean we'll be getting any new flights or new companies coming in like Delta or United, but after the beautification project you never know what the future will hold.
I'm a huge fan of Yakima's airport and love to see improvements like this happen on any scale.
